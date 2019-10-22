SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.51 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,182,176.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $85.23 and a 12 month high of $125.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.