So-Young International Inc -‘s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 29th (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International’s (NASDAQ:SY) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 29th. So-Young International had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $179,400,000 based on an initial share price of $13.80. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, CLSA initiated coverage on So-Young International in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ SY opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,439,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,501,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,890,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

