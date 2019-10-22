Snap-on Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

SNA stock opened at $159.36 on Monday. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.93.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

