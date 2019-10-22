Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 26.71%. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.79 million, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.90.

A number of analysts have commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $230,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,599.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $229,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

