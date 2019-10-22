Smiles Inclusive (ASX:SIL) Shares Down 12%

Smiles Inclusive Ltd (ASX:SIL)’s share price was down 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), approximately 191,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

Smiles Inclusive Company Profile (ASX:SIL)

Smiles Inclusive Limited engages in the operation and acquisition of dental practices in Australia. The company offers various general, family, and specialist dental services. It operates a network of dental practices under the Totally Smiles brand. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in West Burleigh, Australia.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Smiles Inclusive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiles Inclusive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.