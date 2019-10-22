Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

SNBR stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 119.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 47.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 692.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

