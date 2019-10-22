Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Sinopharm Holding Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.30. Sinopharm shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

About Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment offers distribution, logistics, and other value-added services for domestic and international pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturers, and other suppliers.

