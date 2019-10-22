Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Shares of SBMFF stock remained flat at $$1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 595. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

