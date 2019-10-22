Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes $412,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $385.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average of $112.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $123.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

