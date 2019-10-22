Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.79-0.89 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.79-0.89 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $115.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock worth $5,472,005 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

