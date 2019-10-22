Signaturefd LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 276,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.