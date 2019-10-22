Signaturefd LLC Has $71,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 140,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,393.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,920,000 after acquiring an additional 390,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $2,152,771.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $9,682,259. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.99.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $101.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

