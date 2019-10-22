Signaturefd LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,947,000 after purchasing an additional 414,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,573 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,665,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,924,000 after acquiring an additional 148,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,475 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.80.

ARE opened at $157.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $157.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,737,994.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $2,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 495,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,927,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,233 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,256. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

