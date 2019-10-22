Signaturefd LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 35,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 382,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 36,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

In related news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $566,839.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,670 shares of company stock worth $10,384,924. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.60.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.