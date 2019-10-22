Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.47 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2019 guidance to $17.07-17.47 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $20.90-$21.30 EPS.

SHW stock opened at $550.41 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $567.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.00.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.