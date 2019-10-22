Shefa Yamim ATM (LON:SEFA) Trading Up 14%

Shefa Yamim ATM Ltd (LON:SEFA)’s stock price was up 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), approximately 737 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Shefa Yamim ATM (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Yamim (A.T.M.) Ltd. operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for sapphires, rubies, carmel sapphires, hibonites and large natural moissanite crystals, and diamonds, as well as gold deposits. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mt Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Shefa Yamim ATM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shefa Yamim ATM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.