ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million.

Shares of SFBS opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $509,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Filler bought 2,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $58,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,334 shares of company stock worth $129,001. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

