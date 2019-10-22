Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 21,243 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after purchasing an additional 280,458 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. 1,796,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,842,616. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

