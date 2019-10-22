Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.19. 16,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,185. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $147,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $196,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

