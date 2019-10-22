Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on Senseonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 1,021,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,786. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 40,551.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

