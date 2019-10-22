Semux (SEM) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 40% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $1.05 million and $8,452.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035675 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004370 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002288 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000997 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,042,204 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

