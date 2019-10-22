SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on SemGroup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SemGroup from $10.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of SEMG opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.59. SemGroup has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $674.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SemGroup will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SemGroup news, major shareholder Investor I. L.P. Buffalo sold 5,642,408 shares of SemGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $93,720,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SemGroup by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

