Selfkey (KEY) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Selfkey has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $18,229.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, RightBTC, ABCC and Kucoin. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00041397 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.64 or 0.06059855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00044069 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

KEY is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Tidex, RightBTC, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

