Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a $44.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 196.90 and a beta of 1.77. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,820.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,555,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,080,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,810,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,876,000 after buying an additional 262,251 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 467,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

