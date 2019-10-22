SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,900 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,937 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Tapestry by 28.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,326,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $169,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 347.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $156,938,000 after buying an additional 3,840,023 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.8% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,397,123 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $139,521,000 after buying an additional 318,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,587,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $113,828,000 after buying an additional 30,636 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 27.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,085,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $97,903,000 after buying an additional 661,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $43.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

