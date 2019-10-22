SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 586,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,083. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

