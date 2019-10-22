SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

QLTA stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,412. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49.

