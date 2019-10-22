SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in CF Industries by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,012,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $45.92. 503,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.