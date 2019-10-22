Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €62.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.60 ($70.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.58 ($57.65).

G24 stock opened at €54.00 ($62.79) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is €51.97 and its 200-day moving average is €48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a 1 year high of €54.30 ($63.14).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

