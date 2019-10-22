Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 256,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 51,004 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $55.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.4855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

