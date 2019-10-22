Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,797 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 42,080,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,271,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,231,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,850,000 after buying an additional 256,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 736.1% during the second quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,156,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after buying an additional 1,018,292 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. 8,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,109. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12.

