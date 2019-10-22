Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,149 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $31,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

