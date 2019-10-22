Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.06 ($91.93).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €84.08 ($97.77) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a one year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €78.81.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

