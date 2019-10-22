Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Cowen

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.22.

NYSE SLB traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.96. 12,847,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,769,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 16,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 109,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

