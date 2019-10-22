Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €184.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €147.61 ($171.64).

Get Sartorius alerts:

Shares of FRA:SRT3 opened at €176.60 ($205.35) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €170.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €172.74. Sartorius has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.