salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. salesforce.com reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $722,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total value of $94,233.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,847.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,372 shares of company stock worth $42,324,684 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.70. 1,053,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.55. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

