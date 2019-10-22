Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will report sales of $21.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.88 million to $22.60 million. Safehold reported sales of $11.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $92.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $94.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $141.88 million, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $155.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $495,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Insiders have purchased 521,798 shares of company stock valued at $15,246,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,304. Safehold has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

