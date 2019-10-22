S & U PLC (LON:SUS) Announces GBX 34 Dividend

S & U PLC (LON:SUS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SUS opened at GBX 2,080 ($27.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 39.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. The company has a market cap of $254.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. S & U has a 52-week low of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,460 ($32.14). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,104 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,181.12.

Get S & U alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for S & U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.