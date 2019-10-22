Ryder System (R) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Ryder System has set its Q3 guidance at $1.45-1.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.50-5.80 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of R stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

