RWE (ETR:RWE) Shares Up 1.7%

RWE AG (ETR:RWE) shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €27.68 ($32.19) and last traded at €27.58 ($32.07), 1,234,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €27.13 ($31.55).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.87.

RWE Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

