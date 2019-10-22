Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $45.99.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

