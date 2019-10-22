Royal Mail (RMG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Mail (LON: RMG):

10/17/2019 – Royal Mail had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/16/2019 – Royal Mail had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2019 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/9/2019 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 200 ($2.61). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating.

9/20/2019 – Royal Mail had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/28/2019 – Royal Mail had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 252 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 7.30 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,814,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.07. Royal Mail PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 186.80 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 371.30 ($4.85).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

