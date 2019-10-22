Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

LON:RDSA opened at GBX 2,239 ($29.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,310.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,432.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.10. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.46).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 61.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,780 ($36.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,840 ($37.11) to GBX 2,875 ($37.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 3,090 ($40.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Royal Dutch Shell to an “add” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,890 ($37.76) to GBX 2,673 ($34.93) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,828.67 ($36.96).

In other news, insider Neil A. P. Carson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, with a total value of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

