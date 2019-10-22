Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective (down previously from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,490 ($71.74) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,406.71 ($57.58).

RIO stock opened at GBX 3,999 ($52.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,145.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,456.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.02.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

