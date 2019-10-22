Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,975,000 after acquiring an additional 713,604 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,188.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 216,936 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 128,727 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $6,205,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,249,000.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

