Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.796 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

