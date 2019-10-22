Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 36.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

