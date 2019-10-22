Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.16 Million Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Domini Impact Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $910.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 20.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

In related news, Director James R. Engebretsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $39,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

