Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.14 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Boot Barn by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,164,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen set a $42.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $136,085.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $999,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

