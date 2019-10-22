Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$5.50

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. GMP Securities cut their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TORC Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.28.

TOG opened at C$3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $766.19 million and a P/E ratio of 47.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. TORC Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$3.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.99.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$152.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. TORC Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

